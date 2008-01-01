About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.



Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles , too.



New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.



Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015.

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films.



Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.



You can also filter videos by topics such as food, sustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

As a member of the website you can:



1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library



Add Videos

(Using a link from sites

like Youtube or Vimeo) Add Articles

(Republished from another

Add Actions (Articles with a "take action" focus)

(Articles with a

"take action" focus)

2. Rate member submissions





We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)



Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time

4 stars if you'd definitely share it once

3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only

2 stars if you wouldn't share it

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,

and upload image memes or photos to our community stream.



Questions? Feel free to contact us.



Tips for Adding Videos or Articles



We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world.

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

We look for content that:

Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)



Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media



Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)



Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions



Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now



Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc



Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)



Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation



People can take action on

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.



The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process?

Read this.

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.



We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all.

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point.

