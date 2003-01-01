This Video Dispels a Great Myth about Human Nature that Will Restore Your Hope in the Future
10 min · 5,015 views today · Do you despair for the world? Does it seem like human nature will doom our society to violence and war without end? Take heart! This 10-minute video will give you hope.   Watch the full documentary this clip is taken from here. 
Can We Go to the Very Root of Violence and Be Free from It?
J. Krishnamurti · 4,829 views today · FEAR, PLEASURE, SORROW, thought and violence are all interrelated. Most of us take pleasure in violence, in disliking somebody, hating a particular race or group of people...
Kate Tempest Laments Massive Humanitarian Crisis as Europe and US Is Lost
4 min · 4,101 views today · Poet Kate Tempest's extraordinary song 'Europe Is Lost' is set to images of everything from the US election to Isis, the KKK to Trump, beauty pageants to apocalyptic film...
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
Joanna Macy · 2,282 views today · Something important is happening in our world that you are not going to read about in the newspapers. I consider it the most fascinating and hopeful development of our time...
The Urgency of Slowing Down
Kazu Haga · 1,118 views today · On April 4, 1967, exactly one year before his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “Beyond Vietnam” speech in Harlem’s Riverside Church. In it, he spoke of...
How America's Sporting Events Have Turned into Mass Religious Events to Bless Wars and Militarism
Chris Hedges · 1,089 views today · BOSTON, Jul 7, 2014 —On Saturday I went to one of the massive temples across the country where we celebrate our state religion. The temple I visited was Boston’s Fenway Park. I...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 1,030 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
In Utero
2 min · 897 views today · IN UTERO is a documentary about life in the womb and its lasting impact on human development, human behavior, and the state of the world.
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 766 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 749 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
F*ck That: A Guided Meditation for the Realities of Today's World
2 min · 593 views today · Just acknowledge that all that sh*t is f*cking b*llshit — you're here now, in this place, with your inner stillness. Take in a deep breath ... now breathe out. Just feel the...
Wetheuncivilised, a Life Story (2017)
101 min · 438 views today · Disillusioned by a story of consumption and alienation, a newly married couple is called to action. Carrying with them their unborn child, they embark on a year-long journey...
Watch the Beautiful Two-Minute Ad Asking the Washington Football Team to Change Its Name
2 min · 406 views today · With the owner of the team vowing "NEVER" to change its name, Native American tribes around the country launched a national campaign to do just that. Want to get involved?...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 329 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
5 min · 328 views today · A Familiar Tale of Resource Scarcity, Demagogues, and How Creativity Can Trump Hate A quick, original, illustrated allegory that pokes at the demagogues we’ve got with an...
What's Your Biggest Regret?
3 min · 324 views today · A blackboard stood in the middle of New York City asking passersby to write down their biggest regrets. As the board filled up, we noticed that all of these responses had one...
Gangsters for Capitalism: Why the US Working Class Enlists
Colin Jenkins · 249 views today · Published as part of the Transnational Institute's State of Power 2017 report. * Through its reliance on the relationship between labour and capital, fortified by...
The Purpose of Nonviolent Communication
6 min · 243 views today · Nonviolent communication is a tool that we can use to resolve conflicts at both the individual and collective levels. By focusing on identifying the needs of individuals and...
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 240 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 237 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
Popular Films
RiP! A Remix Manifesto (2009)
80 min · In RiP: A Remix Manifesto, Web activist and filmmaker Brett Gaylor explores issues of copyright in the information age, mashing up the media landscape of the 20th century and shattering the wall between users and producers.The films central protagonist is Girl Talk, a mash-up musician topping the charts with his...
Simply Raw: Reversing Diabetes in 30 Days (2009)
91 min · "One thing you are going to learn about live food is that that's the diet that works the best. And what's the reason? When you cook the food, you lose 50% of the protein, 70%...
Fuel (2008)
112 min · Eleven years in the making, FUEL is the in-depth personal journey of filmmaker and eco-evangelist Josh Ticknell, who takes us on a hip, fast-paced road trip into America's...
Dirt! The Movie (2009)
80 min · DIRT! The Movie takes you inside the wonders of the soil. It tells the story of Earth's most valuable and underappreciated source of fertility--from its miraculous beginning to...
The Reality of Me (2011)
720 min · The TROM documentary is trying to present, in a simplistic way, the world in which we, human beings, live. The world discovered so far, not some idea or personal choice...
US Soldier: "The Real Terrorist Was Me And The Real Terrorism Is This Occupation"
4 min · A powerful confession by US soldier Mike Prysner on his experience fighting in Iraq. "Our real enemies are not those living in a distant land whose names or policies we don’t...
No Logo: Brands. Globalization. Resistance. (2003)
40 min · In the age of the brand, logos are everywhere. But why do some of the world’s best-known brands find themselves on the wrong end of the spray paint can — the targets of...
What is Patriotism?
4 min · Actress Sandra Oh reads the speech given by Anarchist Emma Goldman in San Francisco before the United States entered WWI. Part of a reading from Voices of a People's History of...

 

About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.

Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles, too.

 


New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.

Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015. 

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films

Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.

You can also filter videos by topics such as foodsustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

 

Join 'team transition' 

Create an account on Films For Action

and join our growing community of people who want to change the world!

30,000+ Site Members | 785,000+ Facebook Friends | 14,000 Twitter Friends
 


As a member of the website you can:


1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library
 

Add Videos
(Using a link from sites
like Youtube or Vimeo)		 Add Articles
(Republished from another
website or written by you)		 Add Actions
(Articles with a
"take action" focus)

 

2. Rate member submissions

We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)

Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time
4 stars if you'd definitely share it once
3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only
2 stars if you wouldn't share it
1 star if it isn't right for the site and should be hidden

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions
and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

 

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,
and upload image memes or photos to our community stream
 

Questions? Feel free to contact us.

 


Tips for Adding Videos or Articles 


We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world. 

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

 

We look for content that:

  • Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)
     
  • Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media
     
  • Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)
     
  • Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions
     
  • Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now
     
  • Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc
     
  • Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)
     
  • Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation
     
  • People can take action on

 

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.

The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

 

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process? 

Read this.

 

 

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.

Sign up: filmsforaction.org/join/

We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all. 

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point. 

Join us! filmsforaction.org/join/

