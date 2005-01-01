Forget Protest. Trump's Actions Warrant a General National Strike
Forget Protest. Trump's Actions Warrant a General National Strike
Francine Prose · 5,951 views today · Political movements rarely succeed without causing discomfort and inconvenience
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
Joanna Macy · 3,717 views today · Something important is happening in our world that you are not going to read about in the newspapers. I consider it the most fascinating and hopeful development of our time...
Interreflections by Peter Joseph
Interreflections by Peter Joseph (trailer)
7 min · 3,341 views today · InterReflections is an experimental, mixed genre narrative feature film by Peter Joseph, adapted from his book The New Human Rights Movement. This is the first of a trilogy...
Building Democratic Power at the Local Level - A Strategy for Long-Term Liberation
Building Democratic Power at the Local Level - A Strategy for Long-Term Liberation
Alexander Kolokotronis · 2,014 views today · In the era of Trump, we will need to consolidate counter-power via participatory democracy and economic self-management at the local level.
When You're Accustomed to Privilege, Equality Feels Like Oppression
When You're Accustomed to Privilege, Equality Feels Like Oppression
Chris Boeskool · 1,587 views today · I’ve never been punched in the face. Not in an actual fight, at least. I’m not much of a fighter, I suppose… More of an “arguer.” I don’t think I’m “scared” to get into a...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 1,068 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
Strategies of Hope: How Americans Can Fight Hate Under Trump
Strategies of Hope: How Americans Can Fight Hate Under Trump
3 min · 958 views today · Rev. William Barber offers some words of hope.
How a Young Woman Used Empathy to Disarm an Attacker With a Knife
How a Young Woman Used Empathy to Disarm an Attacker With a Knife
Marshall Rosenberg · 940 views today · Many a man would rather you heard his story than granted his request. ~ Phillip Stanhope I’d like to illustrate how a young woman used empathy to bypass violence during her...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 530 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
How America's Sporting Events Have Turned into Mass Religious Events to Bless Wars and Militarism
How America's Sporting Events Have Turned into Mass Religious Events to Bless Wars and Militarism
Chris Hedges · 498 views today · BOSTON, Jul 7, 2014 —On Saturday I went to one of the massive temples across the country where we celebrate our state religion. The temple I visited was Boston’s Fenway Park. I...
Six Principles for Resisting the Presidency of Donald Trump
Six Principles for Resisting the Presidency of Donald Trump
The Beautiful Trouble Team · 438 views today · Drawing from the Beautiful Trouble and Beautiful Rising toolboxes, here are six key concepts that may prove useful to movements preparing to resist Donald Trump’s...
First They Came for the Immigrants - And NYT Said People Should Anonymously Inform on Them
First They Came for the Immigrants - And NYT Said People Should Anonymously Inform on Them
Jim Naureckas · 417 views today · As Donald Trump issued an executive order intended to single out Muslims for immigration restrictions, many Americans searched their consciences for the right way to respond to...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 371 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
5 min · 364 views today · A Familiar Tale of Resource Scarcity, Demagogues, and How Creativity Can Trump Hate A quick, original, illustrated allegory that pokes at the demagogues we’ve got with an...
The Purpose of Nonviolent Communication
The Purpose of Nonviolent Communication
6 min · 326 views today · Nonviolent communication is a tool that we can use to resolve conflicts at both the individual and collective levels. By focusing on identifying the needs of individuals and...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 324 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
The Chain of Obedience
The Chain of Obedience
2 min · 318 views today · The death squads and concentration camps of history were never staffed by rebels and dissidents. They were were run by those who followed the rules.
Where We Go From Here: 5 Key Ways to Build a Movement
Where We Go From Here: 5 Key Ways to Build a Movement
Jules Lobel · 298 views today · From "You Are on Your Own" to "We Are All in This Together." What this moment demands is a coherent strategy and egalitarian vision that can harness the energy and outrage...
The White Man in That Photo
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 219 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
Watch the Beautiful Two-Minute Ad Asking the Washington Football Team to Change Its Name
Watch the Beautiful Two-Minute Ad Asking the Washington Football Team to Change Its Name
2 min · 195 views today · With the owner of the team vowing "NEVER" to change its name, Native American tribes around the country launched a national campaign to do just that. Want to get involved?...
Load More
New Member Submitted Content
Trump is as Dangerous as it Gets, But We Must Not Romanticise The Past
Trump is as Dangerous as it Gets, But We Must Not Romanticise The Past
TakeTheRedPill · Yesterday countless millions marched against Donald Trump's ban directed at the citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. The world's leaders have stayed silent for the most part, in doing so they stand by his side. It is not however the same story for their constituents; to see the...
The Mental G.I.G.O. Principle
The Mental G.I.G.O. Principle
Michael Emero · Humans are fascinating creatures. Our brains are wired to solve puzzles, so we see them everywhere. In the news, in our relationships, in movies and foreign policy- we take...
Lonmin Cannot Wash Its Hands of Marikana's Blood
Lonmin Cannot Wash Its Hands of Marikana's Blood
2 min · 2012: 34 South African miners killed. 2017: Still no justice from the British mine owner, Lonmin.
WIZARD MODE
WIZARD MODE
10 min · WIZARD MODE is the story of Robert Gagno as he rises up the ranks of the international pinball circuit while striving to gain his independence and transcend the label of...
The Beginning of the End?
The Beginning of the End?
Mark Corske ·      I wrote these words about challenging Domination nine years ago (Engines of Domination, p. 230):      “The future is in the hands of the people of the world. No one can...
Where We Go From Here: 5 Key Ways to Build a Movement
Where We Go From Here: 5 Key Ways to Build a Movement
Jules Lobel · From "You Are on Your Own" to "We Are All in This Together." What this moment demands is a coherent strategy and egalitarian vision that can harness the energy and outrage...
The New Worldwide Rallying Cry: Ethical Humanism
The New Worldwide Rallying Cry: Ethical Humanism
Michael Emero · There's a meme going around that says "My religion is kindness; I'm basically against anything that harms the planet or the people on it." Another one points out, "If your...
Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs
Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs
3 min · Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs Ocean Heath is Our Health The ocean is essential to the economic, social, and ecological well-being of everyone. Ocean Acidification...
Load More
Popular Films
The Impossible Hamster
The Impossible Hamster
1 min · What the impossible hamster has to teach us about economic growth. A new animation from nef (the new economics foundation), scripted by Andrew Simms, numbers crunched by Viki Johnson and pictures realised by Leo Murray. www.neweconomics.org | www.onehundredmonths.org | www.wakeupfreakout.org |...
Gasland (2010)
Gasland (2010)
102 min · The Halliburton-developed drilling technology of “fracking” or hydraulic fracturing has unlocked a “Saudia Arabia of natural gas” just beneath us. But is fracking safe? When...
The Yes Men Fix The World (2009)
The Yes Men Fix The World (2009)
95 min · The Yes Men Fix the World is a screwball true story about two gonzo political activists who, posing as top executives of giant corporations, lie their way into big business...
Enemy Image (2005)
Enemy Image (2005)
92 min · When Baghdad exploded under bombs, television chose to bring us fireworks. But does this distant and spectacular image tell us what is really happening on the ground, how it...
Iran (Is Not the Problem) (2008)
Iran (Is Not the Problem) (2008)
79 min · IRAN (Is Not The Problem) is a feature length documentary film responding to the failure of the American mass media to provide the public with relevant and accurate information...
Big Sugar (2005)
Big Sugar (2005)
90 min · Documentary about Big Sugar, from its early days with ties to slavery to modern times with its detrimental effects on the everglades and political ties. Written & Directed...
CRASS: There Is No Authority But Yourself
CRASS: There Is No Authority But Yourself
65 min · There is No Authority But Yourself is a Dutch film directed by Alexander Oey documenting the history of anarchist punk band Crass. The film features archive footage of the...
Chris Hedges: Empire of Illusion
Chris Hedges: Empire of Illusion
83 min · Journalist Chris Hedges discusses his recent book Empire of Illusion: the End of Literacy and the Triumph of Spectacle. In it, he charts the dramatic rise of a post-literate...

 

About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.

Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles, too.

 


New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.

Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015. 

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films

Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.

You can also filter videos by topics such as foodsustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

 

Join 'team transition' 

Create an account on Films For Action

and join our growing community of people who want to change the world!

30,000+ Site Members | 785,000+ Facebook Friends | 14,000 Twitter Friends
 


As a member of the website you can:


1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library
 

Add Videos
(Using a link from sites
like Youtube or Vimeo)		 Add Articles
(Republished from another
website or written by you)		 Add Actions
(Articles with a
"take action" focus)

 

2. Rate member submissions

We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)

Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time
4 stars if you'd definitely share it once
3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only
2 stars if you wouldn't share it
1 star if it isn't right for the site and should be hidden

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions
and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

 

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,
and upload image memes or photos to our community stream
 

Questions? Feel free to contact us.

 


Tips for Adding Videos or Articles 


We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world. 

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

 

We look for content that:

  • Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)
     
  • Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media
     
  • Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)
     
  • Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions
     
  • Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now
     
  • Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc
     
  • Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)
     
  • Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation
     
  • People can take action on

 

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.

The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

 

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process? 

Read this.

 

 

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.

Sign up: filmsforaction.org/join/

We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all. 

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point. 

Join us! filmsforaction.org/join/

Like us on Facebook?