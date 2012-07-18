The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
Joanna Macy · 4,650 views today · Something important is happening in our world that you are not going to read about in the newspapers. I consider it the most fascinating and hopeful development of our time, and it is one of the reasons I am so glad to be alive today. It has to do with what is occurring to the notion of the self. The self is the...
How White People Got Made
Quinn Norton · 3,729 views today · 'There’s a perception that whiteness is working for white people. It’s not. Whiteness is one of the biggest and most long-running scams ever perpetrated.'
Schooling the World (2010)
66 min · 2,890 views today · If you wanted to change an ancient culture in a generation, how would you do it? You would change the way it educates its children. The U.S. Government knew this in the 19th...
Race: The Power of An Illusion (2003)
57 min · 2,497 views today · The division of the world's peoples into distinct groups - "red," "black," "white" or "yellow" peoples - has became so deeply embedded in our psyches, so widely accepted, many...
I am Not a Label Invented in the 15th Century, Made Up to Divide Us
4 min · 1,742 views today · Human Beings Were NOT Meant to Be Labeled! - Prince Ea Want to watch more on this topic? Watch Plutocracy (2015) to see how race has been used to divide us economically. Watch...
What Do You Think About When You Hear People Say That 'We're All One'?
Tim Hjersted · 1,565 views today · Sometimes I feel this in my body and it's hard to describe. And I say 'we are all one' as a verbal way to describe the feeling. Other times it is an intellectual idea which I...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 1,438 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
Mark Corske's Engines of Domination (2014)
60 min · 1,158 views today · Political power -- armed central authority, with states and war -- is it part of human nature? Is it necessary for human communities? Or is it a tool that ruling elites use to...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 959 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
Stunning Photos By Alexander Semenov Showcase The Alien Beauty Of Jellyfish
Earth Porm · 925 views today · Jellyfish appear like beautiful aliens in Alexander Semenov’s photography, calling a new attraction to a magical species of marine life. Alexander Semenov is a marine...
The Rights of Nature: Indigenous Philosophies Reframing Law
Kiana Herold · 900 views today · Indigenous battles to defend nature have taken to the streets, leading to powerful mobilizations like the gathering at Standing Rock. They have also taken to the courts...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 880 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
The Safety Pin and the Swastika
Shuja Haider · 869 views today · The frameworks of liberal identity politics and “alt-right” white nationalism are proving curiously compatible.
"Shifting Power Through Love" - Women's March (London, Ontario, Canada)
11 min · 767 views today · "Shifting Power Through Love" Women's March (London, Ontario, Canada)  
The Great Forgetting: You Probably Haven't Heard about It But It Completely Affects Your Life
Deep Ecology Hub · 730 views today · This article summarizes the ideas of Daniel Quinn, first written about in The Story of B, which was a sequel to Ishmael. The longer, original essay can be read here, and comes...
PROPAGANDA (2012)
95 min · 695 views today · Since it mysteriously appeared on YouTube on July 18, 2012, ‘Propaganda’ has been described as ‘1984 meets The Blair Witch Project’, ‘A mouthful of scary porridge’, and ‘Even...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 526 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
How Mindfulness Empowers Us
2 min · 482 views today · Many traditions speak of the opposing forces within us, vying for our attention. Native American stories speak of two wolves, the angry wolf and the loving wolf, who both live...
Life Goes On: A Positive and Uplifting Response to Dark Times
2 min · 419 views today · Recent world events have a lot of people feeling fearful and angry. But there is much more good than bad in this world, and I choose to remain hopeful. This video explains why.
90 Inspiring and Visionary Films That Will Change How You See the World in Profound Ways
Tim Hjersted · 383 views today · The world today is in crisis. Everybody knows that. But what is driving this crisis? It's a story, a story that is destroying the world. It's a story about our relationship to...
How Natural Is War to Human Beings?
Steve Taylor PhD · If you look at the world today, and if you survey the human race’s recorded history, it’s easy to see our species as innately bloodthirsty and aggressive species. It seems as if warfare and brutality have been omnipresent, and are natural to human beings. And indeed, this is the conclusion that many scholars and...
Going Local: the Solution-Multiplier
2 min · A 2-minute introduction to the global-to-local argument.
acTVism Munich Interview With Srećko Horvat on Social Movements, Political Activism & Diem 25
21 min · Interview with Srećko Horvat on Social Movements, Political Activism & DiEM25 In this interview with author, philosopher and activist,  Srećko Horvat, we talk about a number...
The Political Elite: Idiots... or Criminals?
Michael Emero · I've been seeing a lot of people convinced that the DNC and all establishment Democrats are total idiots. How could they not be, when they sabotaged an easy win (Bernie) to...
EVENT: Edward Snowden, Jeremy Scahill, Jürgen Todenhöfer, Paul Jay, Richard Wolff & Srećko Horvat
250 min · American whistleblower Edward Snowden recently gave a lengthy interview at an event hosted by acTVism. “Freedom & Democracy—Global Issues in Context,” moderated by acTVism...
Edward Snowden Interview With Actvism - Part I - History of Intelligence Agencies
34 min · Edward Snowden Interview With actvism Munich- Part I - History of Intelligence Agencies On January 15th acTVism Munich organized its largest event yet that took place under...
Choosing and Practicing Happiness: Handling Negative Emotions
Michael Emero · Being truly happy isn't some gift or new toy you're given (though many people confuse the two). It's not the moment all your perceived negatives are resolved, nor a state of...
Supporters 'Ecstatic' After Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
Nika Knight · Whistleblower to be released from military prison in May
Possum Living (1980)
29 min · A short documentary of Dolly Freed, author of the 1970s cult classic Possum Living. It shows how this father and daughter pair quit their job and school respectively to live out of their suburban home. As per the book's subtitle, it teaches how to "live well without a job and with (almost) no money."
Palestine Is Still The Issue (2002)
53 min · In a series of extraordinary interviews with both Palestinians and Israelis, John Pilger weaves together the issue of Palestine. He speaks to the families of suicide bombers...
The War You Don't See (2010)
98 min · A powerful and timely investigation into the media’s role in war, tracing the history of embedded and independent reporting from the carnage of World War One to the destruction...
END:CIV (2011)
75 min · Directed by Franklin Lopez, END:CIV examines our culture’s addiction to systematic violence and environmental exploitation, and probes the resulting epidemic of poisoned...
Conscience of a Nation: Winter Soldier II (2008)
30 min · This film documents the shocking testimony of U.S. soldiers and their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan. This film is in support of veterans against these wars. Support the...
Pickaxe (1999)
95 min · This excellent documentary takes us into another world; the world of rogue loggers and firefighters turned eco-warriors. The story begins as an arsonist burns 9000 acres of...
The Impossible Hamster
1 min · What the impossible hamster has to teach us about economic growth. A new animation from nef (the new economics foundation), scripted by Andrew Simms, numbers crunched by Viki...
Gasland (2010)
102 min · The Halliburton-developed drilling technology of “fracking” or hydraulic fracturing has unlocked a “Saudia Arabia of natural gas” just beneath us. But is fracking safe? When...

 

