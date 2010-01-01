John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 11,088 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
The Corporation (2003)
145 min · 6,710 views today · The Corporation is today's dominant institution, creating great wealth but also great harm. This 26 award-winning documentary examines the nature, evolution, impacts and future...
Coping With Narcissistic Personality Disorder in the White House
N Ziehl · 2,937 views today · I want to talk a little about narcissistic personality disorder. I’ve unfortunately had a great deal of experience with it, and I’m feeling badly for those of you who are...
Dinosaur explains Trump policies better than Trump!
8 min · 1,850 views today · Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90's TV show sitcom, "Dinosaurs". 
The Comprehensive Activist Guide to Dismantling Neoliberalism
Drew Serres · 961 views today · “The creation of today’s market society was not the result of a sequence of spontaneous events but rather of state interference and violence.” – Naomi Klein in The Shock...
22 Documentaries That Tell the Truth About How Government Really Works
Tim Hjersted · 886 views today · And 6 that show how people are responding.
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 769 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
90 Inspiring and Visionary Films That Will Change How You See the World in Profound Ways
Tim Hjersted · 617 views today · The world today is in crisis. Everybody knows that. But what is driving this crisis? It's a story, a story that is destroying the world. It's a story about our relationship to...
This Woman Gets No Applause...Why? They Are Too Creeped Out...
7 min · 461 views today · Think you aren't being fooled by advertising tricks? Take a look at this so-called expert revealing food marketing's secret weapon. No amount of marketing makes factory farming...
Positive Thinking in a Dark Age: A Guide to Gracefully Losing Faith in a Collapsing Dominant Culture
Jim Tull · 413 views today · I recall a Buddhist parable involving a stick that appears from a distance to be a snake, causing fear to rise in the perceiver. As the perception shifts upon closer...
The Invention of Capitalism: How a Self-Sufficient Peasantry was Whipped Into Industrial Wage Slaves
Yasha Levine · 411 views today · “…everyone but an idiot knows that the lower classes must be kept poor, or they will never be industrious.” —Arthur Young; 1771 Our popular economic wisdom says that...
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 315 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
The Age of Anxiety
Grace Blakeley · 299 views today · I began to experience the crippling power of anxiety in my third year of university. The panic attacks were one thing, but the most horrifying thing about anxiety, the thing...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 295 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
Live Before You Die
6 min · 286 views today · Travelling the length of the country and back again with a pair of horses and gypsy caravan, Live Before You Die is the ultimate horse-drawn road movie, following a band of...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 264 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Regenerative Agriculture: Our Best Shot at Cooling the Planet?
Jason Hickel · 233 views today · It’s getting hot out there. For a stretch of 16 months running through August 2016, new global temperature records were set every month.[1] Ice cover in the Arctic sea hit a...
One "Piece of the Oppressor" That I Have Discovered Within Myself
Tim Hjersted · 223 views today · One "piece of the oppressor" that I have found in myself during my inner activist journeys is my use of shame as a method of engaging with the world's problems. Having learned...
Bertrand Russell & Buckminster Fuller on Why We Should Work Less, and Live & Learn More
Josh Jones · 169 views today · Why must we all work long hours to earn the right to live? Why must only the wealthy have a access to leisure, aesthetic pleasure, self-actualization…? Everyone seems to have...
Who Are You? Watching This Breathtaking Video Could Be the Moment You Change Your Life
2 min · 163 views today · "Normal is getting dressed in clothes that you buy for work, driving through traffic in a car that you are still paying for, in order to get to a job that you need so you can...
This Is My Oath - Are you ready to take action?
2 min · Real people. Real issues. And actions that make a real difference. Join us at thisismyoath.com
How Will the World Solve Climate Change and Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals
4 min · If the world is going to be successful in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and save our planet, every organisation, company and government will need...
A New Image of God
Mark Ellison · We are in strife as a species because our theologies are all wrong. Fundamentalists and atheists alike, either proclaim or reject a supreme being who is separate from you, from...
Continuity Anarchism
The Mutualist · 99 years of classical anarchism and 72 years of 'modern' anarchism but are they really that separate?
The Lobby
26 min · After six-months of undercover filming, Al Jazeera Investigations exposes how the Israel lobby penetrates the many different levels of British democracy. This is the first of a...
Israel's Parliamentary Plot Against UK Politicians
3 min · Al Jazeera has uncovered evidence of an Israeli diplomat's involvement in smear campaigns to discredit a British minister and other politicians. Al Jazeera's investigative unit...
Let's Talk About Abortion! (With Cameron Esposito)
4 min · Fewer women are having abortions than ever before. Cameron Esposito tells us how that could change under Drumpf.
The Myth of Romantic Love May Be Ruining Your Health
Susanne Vosmer · Romantic love in Western societies is often portrayed in a stereotypical way: two yearning halves, who search for each other to find their complete, original state. Few find...
Education For a Sustainable Future (2012)
53 min · Education For a Sustainable Future presents information on how today's practices in schools are socially unsustainable. The documentary film critically analyses what is considered socially relevant in a new education system which brings out the most potential in all of humanity whilst also detailing specific...
TEDxOjai - Peter Joseph: The Big Question
10 min · Peter Joseph is a director, writer, producer, editor, composer and creator of the Zeitgeist movies series. He is an independent filmmaker who has written, directed, narrated...
He Didn't Always Speak. But when He Did, He Gave the Greatest Speech of All Time.
4 min · One of the most inspirational speeches in recorded history was given by a comedian by the name of Charlie Chaplin in the movie "The Great Dictator". If you like what you see...
There's No Tomorrow (2012)
34 min · A 34 minute animated documentary about resource depletion and the impossibility of infinite growth on a finite planet.
Rise Like Lions: OWS and the Seeds of Revolution (2011)
97 min · Scott Noble, who also produced Lifting the Veil, pulls together a combination of internet and original footage to create the first feature-length documentary on Occupy Wall St...
I Am Fishead (2011)
78 min · "WHAT'S WRONG WITH OUR WORLD? THIS IS A FILM FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO KNOW." Every meaningful change starts with awareness. In our culture, we not only praise psychopaths in the...
Renaissance 2.0 (2010)
120 min · Renaissance 2.0 assumes you have a basic understanding of the monetary system and the problem of exponential growth. Lesson 1 Revisiting American History: Documents the...
Confessions of an Undercover Cop (2011)
47 min · The inside story of Mark Kennedy, the police officer who spent eight years undercover as a dedicated activist, having infiltrated the environmental movement and Europe's...

 

About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.

Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles, too.

 


New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.

Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015. 

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films

Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.

You can also filter videos by topics such as foodsustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

 

Join 'team transition' 

Create an account on Films For Action

and join our growing community of people who want to change the world!

30,000+ Site Members | 785,000+ Facebook Friends | 14,000 Twitter Friends
 


As a member of the website you can:


1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library
 

Add Videos
(Using a link from sites
like Youtube or Vimeo)		 Add Articles
(Republished from another
website or written by you)		 Add Actions
(Articles with a
"take action" focus)

 

2. Rate member submissions

We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)

Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time
4 stars if you'd definitely share it once
3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only
2 stars if you wouldn't share it
1 star if it isn't right for the site and should be hidden

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions
and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

 

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,
and upload image memes or photos to our community stream
 

Questions? Feel free to contact us.

 


Tips for Adding Videos or Articles 


We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world. 

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

 

We look for content that:

  • Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)
     
  • Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media
     
  • Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)
     
  • Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions
     
  • Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now
     
  • Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc
     
  • Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)
     
  • Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation
     
  • People can take action on

 

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.

The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

 

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process? 

Read this.

 

 

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.

Sign up: filmsforaction.org/join/

We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all. 

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point. 

Join us! filmsforaction.org/join/

Like us on Facebook?