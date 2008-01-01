How Do I Know Good Can Overcome Ignorance, Spite and Hate? Because I've Seen It.
How Do I Know Good Can Overcome Ignorance, Spite and Hate? Because I've Seen It.
Rob Hopkins · 10,104 views today · A tweet moves Rob Hopkins to share a personal experience from his family’s life.
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
Joanna Macy · 7,263 views today · Something important is happening in our world that you are not going to read about in the newspapers. I consider it the most fascinating and hopeful development of our time...
The Purpose of Nonviolent Communication
The Purpose of Nonviolent Communication
6 min · 5,968 views today · Nonviolent communication is a tool that we can use to resolve conflicts at both the individual and collective levels. By focusing on identifying the needs of individuals and...
When Resting Is Resistance
When Resting Is Resistance
Janey Stephenson · 5,128 views today · Activists fixate on the future: impatient for the world we want to see. But falling into the capitalist trap of ceaseless productivity leads to burn out
Deconstructing Hierarchies: On Contrived Leadership and Arbitrary Positions of Power
Deconstructing Hierarchies: On Contrived Leadership and Arbitrary Positions of Power
Colin Jenkins · 4,799 views today · Bosses don't grow on trees. They don't magically appear at your job. They aren't born into their roles. They are created. They are manufactured to fulfill arbitrary positions...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 1,349 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
Stunning Photos By Alexander Semenov Showcase The Alien Beauty Of Jellyfish
Stunning Photos By Alexander Semenov Showcase The Alien Beauty Of Jellyfish
Earth Porm · 545 views today · Jellyfish appear like beautiful aliens in Alexander Semenov’s photography, calling a new attraction to a magical species of marine life. Alexander Semenov is a marine...
A Library About Love-Based Activism
A Library About Love-Based Activism
Tim Hjersted · 526 views today · We wanted to put what we have on this topic all into one place.
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 493 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 367 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
We the People, Resist (Howard Zinn)
We the People, Resist (Howard Zinn)
1 min · 332 views today · We won't let anyone destroy what generations of Americans have built. History has shown that people like YOU are the driving force behind change. Now is the time to fight for...
Watch a Giant Suction Tube Gobble Up The Earth In This Brilliant Video about Our Economy
Watch a Giant Suction Tube Gobble Up The Earth In This Brilliant Video about Our Economy
7 min · 268 views today · Modern production is based on extraction from the planet, and modern finance is based on extraction from the many for the benefit of the very few. What would a new economy look...
The Great Forgetting: You Probably Haven't Heard about It But It Completely Affects Your Life
The Great Forgetting: You Probably Haven't Heard about It But It Completely Affects Your Life
Deep Ecology Hub · 257 views today · This article summarizes the ideas of Daniel Quinn, first written about in The Story of B, which was a sequel to Ishmael. The longer, original essay can be read here, and comes...
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
5 min · 239 views today · A Familiar Tale of Resource Scarcity, Demagogues, and How Creativity Can Trump Hate A quick, original, illustrated allegory that pokes at the demagogues we’ve got with an...
The White Man in That Photo
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 212 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 207 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 183 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
90 Inspiring and Visionary Films That Will Change How You See the World in Profound Ways
90 Inspiring and Visionary Films That Will Change How You See the World in Profound Ways
Tim Hjersted · 183 views today · The world today is in crisis. Everybody knows that. But what is driving this crisis? It's a story, a story that is destroying the world. It's a story about our relationship to...
The Privilege of Not Caring Cannot Exist When True Love Is There
The Privilege of Not Caring Cannot Exist When True Love Is There
Tim Hjersted · 159 views today · The notion of privilege exists because most people do not live in the spiritual dimension of life. We live in a culture that is based on a matrix of separation. I am me. You...
Dinosaur explains Trump policies better than Trump!
Dinosaur explains Trump policies better than Trump!
8 min · 159 views today · Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90's TV show sitcom, "Dinosaurs". 
Load More
New Member Submitted Content
The New Worldwide Rallying Cry: Ethical Humanism
The New Worldwide Rallying Cry: Ethical Humanism
Michael Emero · There's a meme going around that says "My religion is kindness; I'm basically against anything that harms the planet or the people on it." Another one points out, "If your religion requires you to hate someone, you need a new religion." These are humanist truths. If we as a species are to survive our own incredible...
Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs
Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs
3 min · Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs Ocean Heath is Our Health The ocean is essential to the economic, social, and ecological well-being of everyone. Ocean Acidification...
Post-Soviet Russia, Made in the U.S.A.
Post-Soviet Russia, Made in the U.S.A.
27 min · The increased aggression towards Russia from US politicians and media is made more clear when taking into account the real history of the post-Soviet period. The hidden story...
US-Russia Relations in "Most Dangerous Moment"
US-Russia Relations in "Most Dangerous Moment"
22 min · Leading scholar on US-Russia relations addresses the claim being trumpeted by politicians and media on both sides of the political spectrum that Russia is now the "number one"...
A deal with the devil
A deal with the devil
TakeTheRedPill · It was likely never the intentions of Mr Cameron and Mrs May to cut funding to the welfare state, blame its inevitable collapse on ‘hordes’ of migrants so as to tease us with...
Enlighten Us (Rise and Fall of James Arthur Ray)
Enlighten Us (Rise and Fall of James Arthur Ray)
Mark Manney · I have a serious problem with the idea of spending massive amounts of money to sit in a conference room listening to some self-help guru or motivational speaker. I am also...
Inner Dialogues, Documentary-Series
Inner Dialogues, Documentary-Series
90 min · Inner Dialogues is a documentary-series. Inner Dialogues, Season 1 With these first six episodes we sought the Auroville of the inside.  That one of men and women whose states...
We the People, Resist (Howard Zinn)
We the People, Resist (Howard Zinn)
1 min · We won't let anyone destroy what generations of Americans have built. History has shown that people like YOU are the driving force behind change. Now is the time to fight for...
Load More
Popular Films
Into The Fire (2011)
Into The Fire (2011)
123 min · World leaders and activists from around the world gathered for the G20 Summit. With over 19,000 police officers and security personnel on hand, the results lead to over 1100 arrests, martial law in downtown Toronto, and the most massive violation of civil liberties in Canadian history. Please support the film makers by...
A River of Waste: The Hazardous Truth About Factory Farms (2009)
A River of Waste: The Hazardous Truth About Factory Farms (2009)
92 min · A heart-stopping new documentary, A RIVER OF WASTE exposes a huge health and environmental scandal in our modern industrial system of meat and poultry production. Some...
Vanishing of the Bees (2009)
Vanishing of the Bees (2009)
90 min · Imagine half a million adults skipping town and leaving their children behind. Picture an opened suitcase filled with bundles of cash at a bus stop and yet no robber wants to...
Permaculture: A Quiet Revolution (2008)
Permaculture: A Quiet Revolution (2008)
26 min · As corporate media fails to provide accurate news of the world's dire environmental predicament, the Earth sends a clear message in the form of record-breaking natural...
16 Corporations or We the People?
16 Corporations or We the People?
3 min · Please note that the rapid increase in the national debt started in the 1980's, when we began allowing large corporations to contribute less than their share. With income...
The Exile Nation Project: An Oral History of the War on Drugs (2011)
The Exile Nation Project: An Oral History of the War on Drugs (2011)
130 min · The Land of the Free punishes or imprisons more of its citizens than any other nation. This collection of testimonials from criminal offenders, family members, and experts on...
Bogota: Building A Sustainable City (2008)
Bogota: Building A Sustainable City (2008)
25 min · Bogota: Building a Sustainable City ´ documentary by PBS e2 series. Narrated by Brad Pitt. During his tenure as mayor of Bogota, Colombia, Enrique Penalosa was both revered and...
White Privilege: Racism, White Denial & The Cost of Inequality
White Privilege: Racism, White Denial & The Cost of Inequality
57 min · For years, acclaimed author and speaker Tim Wise has been electrifying audiences on the college lecture circuit with his deeply personal take on whiteness and white...

 

About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.

Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles, too.

 


New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.

Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015. 

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films

Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.

You can also filter videos by topics such as foodsustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

 

Join 'team transition' 

Create an account on Films For Action

and join our growing community of people who want to change the world!

30,000+ Site Members | 785,000+ Facebook Friends | 14,000 Twitter Friends
 


As a member of the website you can:


1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library
 

Add Videos
(Using a link from sites
like Youtube or Vimeo)		 Add Articles
(Republished from another
website or written by you)		 Add Actions
(Articles with a
"take action" focus)

 

2. Rate member submissions

We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)

Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time
4 stars if you'd definitely share it once
3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only
2 stars if you wouldn't share it
1 star if it isn't right for the site and should be hidden

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions
and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

 

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,
and upload image memes or photos to our community stream
 

Questions? Feel free to contact us.

 


Tips for Adding Videos or Articles 


We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world. 

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

 

We look for content that:

  • Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)
     
  • Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media
     
  • Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)
     
  • Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions
     
  • Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now
     
  • Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc
     
  • Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)
     
  • Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation
     
  • People can take action on

 

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.

The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

 

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process? 

Read this.

 

 

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.

Sign up: filmsforaction.org/join/

We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all. 

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point. 

Join us! filmsforaction.org/join/

Like us on Facebook?