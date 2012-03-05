Bertrand Russell & Buckminster Fuller on Why We Should Work Less, and Live & Learn More
Josh Jones · 22,410 views today · Why must we all work long hours to earn the right to live? Why must only the wealthy have a access to leisure, aesthetic pleasure, self-actualization…? Everyone seems to have an answer, according to their political or theological bent. One economic bogeyman, so-called “trickle-down” economics, or “Reaganomics,”...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 22,377 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
The Rights of Nature: Indigenous Philosophies Reframing Law
Kiana Herold · 4,710 views today · Indigenous battles to defend nature have taken to the streets, leading to powerful mobilizations like the gathering at Standing Rock. They have also taken to the courts...
This Woman Gets No Applause...Why? They Are Too Creeped Out...
7 min · 4,613 views today · Think you aren't being fooled by advertising tricks? Take a look at this so-called expert revealing food marketing's secret weapon. No amount of marketing makes factory farming...
What is it About Society That Disappoints You So Much?
1 min · 4,471 views today · This clip is from the series Mr Robot, in which young anti-social computer programmer Elliot works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, but at night he is a vigilante...
The Invention of Capitalism: How a Self-Sufficient Peasantry was Whipped Into Industrial Wage Slaves
Yasha Levine · 2,866 views today · “…everyone but an idiot knows that the lower classes must be kept poor, or they will never be industrious.” —Arthur Young; 1771 Our popular economic wisdom says that...
Capitalism Is the Problem
Richard D. Wolff · 2,721 views today · Over the last century, capitalism has repeatedly revealed its worst tendencies: instability and inequality. Instances of instability include the Great Depression (1929-1941)...
Obama and Luther's Farewell Address by Key and Peele
4 min · 1,847 views today · Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key suit up as President Obama and Luther, his faithful anger translator, to get real about Donald Trump's election.
Law Professor's Epic Response to Black Lives Matter Shirt Complaint
Social Design Notes · 1,565 views today · A first year law school student wrote a complaint about her professor having worn a Black Lives Matter T-shirt during class. The professor’s response is priceless. Scans of...
GOP Tries to 'Jam' Through Nominees Not Yet Vetted, Ethics Office Warns
Lauren McCauley · 1,270 views today · Office of Government Ethics has not received even initial draft financial disclosure reports for some of the nominees scheduled for hearings
The Age of Anxiety
Grace Blakeley · 916 views today · I began to experience the crippling power of anxiety in my third year of university. The panic attacks were one thing, but the most horrifying thing about anxiety, the thing...
Coping With Narcissistic Personality Disorder in the White House
Words: N Ziehl, Images: Get To Know Your Persident · 851 views today · I want to talk a little about narcissistic personality disorder. I’ve unfortunately had a great deal of experience with it, and I’m feeling badly for those of you who are...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 530 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 484 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 450 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
Inside Job (2010)
108 min · 446 views today · 2010 Oscar Winner for Best Documentary, 'Inside Job' provides a comprehensive analysis of the global financial crisis of 2008, which at a cost over $20 trillion, caused...
Lolita: Slave to Entertainment (2013)
58 min · 431 views today · This Provocative and Revealing must-see documentary uniquely addresses man's relationship with wildlife. It speaks not only to animal lovers and activists, but to anyone at all...
Brace for the Financial Crash of 2018
Nafeez Ahmed · 431 views today · 80% of the world’s oil has already peaked, and the resulting oil crunch will flatten the economy
This Is What Every Young Girl Can Expect to be Bombarded with for a Lifetime, Condensed Into 1 Min
1 min · 405 views today · Parents, friends, and teachers alike - talk to girls before the beauty industry does. A powerful and concise message that communicates the destructive effect the ad and beauty...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 341 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Budrus: It Takes a Village to Unite the Most Divided People on Earth (2010)
80 min · Budrus is an award-winning feature documentary film about a Palestinian community organizer, Ayed Morrar, who unites local Fatah and Hamas members along with Israeli supporters in an unarmed movement to save his village of Budrus from destruction by Israel’s Separation Barrier. Success eludes them until his...
Israel Vs Israel: A Film About Israeli Peace Activists (2010)
58 min · One grandmother, one rabbi, one anarchist and one ex-soldier – four Israelis trying to put an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territories.  The documentary...
The Zionist Story (2009)
75 min · The Zionist Story, an independent film by Ronen Berelovich, is the story of ethnic cleansing, colonialism and apartheid to produce a demographically Jewish State.Ronen...
A Jewish Message to the World: Judaism Rejects the Zionist "State of Israel" and its Atrocities
6 min · A massive protest was held by thousands of anti-Zionist Jews in front of the White House on March 5th, 2012 to protest the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to...
A.L.F. Behind the Mask: The Story Of The People Who Risk Everything To Save Animals (2008)
112 min · Behind the Mask: The Story Of The People Who Risk Everything To Save Animals is a 2008 documentary film about the Animal Liberation Front (ALF). It took three years of filming...
You've Felt It Your Entire Life
3 min · You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. Do you...
To the Last Drop: Canada's Dirty Oil Sands (2011)
49 min · Canadas big and dirty oil projects destroying nature and leaving behind a mess that will never go away.The small town of Fort Chipewyan in northern Alberta is facing the...
The Business of Being Born (2008)
122 min · Birth: it's a miracle. A rite of passage. A natural part of life. But more than anything, birth is a business. Compelled to find answers after a disappointing birth...

 

