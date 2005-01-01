The Invention of Capitalism: How a Self-Sufficient Peasantry was Whipped Into Industrial Wage Slaves
The Invention of Capitalism: How a Self-Sufficient Peasantry was Whipped Into Industrial Wage Slaves
Yasha Levine · 16,190 views today · “…everyone but an idiot knows that the lower classes must be kept poor, or they will never be industrious.” —Arthur Young; 1771 Our popular economic wisdom says that capitalism equals freedom and free societies, right? Well, if you ever suspected that the logic is full of shit, then I’d recommend checking a book...
F**K 2016
F**K 2016
9 min · 7,036 views today · John Oliver the Last Week Tonight crew bid a not so fond farewell to 2016.
Jonathan Pie's 2016 Epic Rant
Jonathan Pie's 2016 Epic Rant
10 min · 6,876 views today · Pie's Christmas Party drunken round up of 2016.
Law Professor's Epic Response to Black Lives Matter Shirt Complaint
Law Professor's Epic Response to Black Lives Matter Shirt Complaint
Social Design Notes · 5,265 views today · A first year law school student wrote a complaint about her professor having worn a Black Lives Matter T-shirt during class. The professor’s response is priceless. Scans of...
Why Are We so Attached to Our Things?
Why Are We so Attached to Our Things?
4 min · 3,489 views today · After witnessing the "violent rage" shown by babies whenever deprived of an item they considered their own, Jean Piaget - a founding father of child psychology - observed...
Charlie Brooker's Review of 2016
Charlie Brooker's Review of 2016
60 min · 3,139 views today · The writer and broadcaster takes a satirical look back at the events of the past 12 months, a year that has seen the deaths of countless cultural icons, Donald Trump being...
Before the Flood (2016)
Before the Flood (2016)
95 min · 2,504 views today · Join Leonardo DiCaprio as he explores the topic of climate change, and discovers what must be done today to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet. From Academy...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 1,092 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
Forget Shorter Showers: Why Personal Change Does Not Equal Political Change (2015)
Forget Shorter Showers: Why Personal Change Does Not Equal Political Change (2015)
11 min · 786 views today · Would any sane person think dumpster diving would have stopped Hitler, or that composting would have ended slavery or brought about the eight-hour workday; or that chopping...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 740 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 560 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
The Feynman Technique - 3 Steps to Learning Something New
The Feynman Technique - 3 Steps to Learning Something New
2 min · 533 views today · Richard Feynman was a physicist who received a nobel prize for his work in quantum electrodynamics. He was notorious for asking his mathematicians to explain concepts in simple...
A Deep Ecology Meditation to Connect You With Nature
A Deep Ecology Meditation to Connect You With Nature
13 min · 484 views today · Stunning imagery combined with words (starting at 1:11) that guide you deep into nature; urging you to imagine you are river, following the water through the land, you are the...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 429 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
AJ+ Staff Choose Their Favourite Video Reports of 2016
AJ+ Staff Choose Their Favourite Video Reports of 2016
AJ+ · 409 views today · It’s been a pretty crazy year, and we’ve been with you all the way, keeping you covered for all the important news and conversations. That means we’ve made a LOT of videos...
A New Story for Humanity (2016)
A New Story for Humanity (2016)
102 min · 383 views today · Inspired by the New Story Summit at the Findhorn Foundation: a sold-out multicultural, multigenerational inquiry into a new story for humanity, attended by change makers and...
What's Your Biggest Regret?
What's Your Biggest Regret?
3 min · 363 views today · A blackboard stood in the middle of New York City asking passersby to write down their biggest regrets. As the board filled up, we noticed that all of these responses had one...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 363 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
99 Reasons Why 2016 Was a Good Year
99 Reasons Why 2016 Was a Good Year
Angus Hervey · 362 views today · Our media feeds are echo chambers. And those echo chambers don’t just reflect our political beliefs; they reflect our feelings about human progress. Bad news can be a bubble too
The White Man in That Photo
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 298 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
UNTIL WE TALK (2017)
UNTIL WE TALK (2017) (trailer)
3 min · UNTIL WE TALK - Official Trailer - Coming 2017 Bassam and Arab Aramin, Rami and Yigal Elhanan share the same tragic fate: They lost a beloved family member in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Instead of acting out their feelings of revenge they are seeking reconciliation and peace. The Palestinian Bassam, the...
Defend Ramen! Support DIY Spaces (2016)
Defend Ramen! Support DIY Spaces (2016)
4 min · Punks mobilize in the Bay Area to save Burnt Ramen, a Richmond music space, as widespread evictions threaten the underground community following Oakland's tragic Ghost Ship...
Kerry Slams Israeli Settlements but Strong Words Are 'No Plan at All'
Kerry Slams Israeli Settlements but Strong Words Are 'No Plan at All'
Deirdre Fulton · 'The reality is that Israel has no incentive to comply with the principles Kerry outlined,' says Jewish Voice for Peace
How I Memorized an Entire Chapter From Moby Dick
How I Memorized an Entire Chapter From Moby Dick
5 min · With memory palaces, anyone can look like a memory genius. 
Obama: Raising an American Phoenix From the False Hope
Obama: Raising an American Phoenix From the False Hope
Michael Emero · Obama is a great actor and speech-giver, but his war policies reflect those of Bush, and his economic policies are straight neoliberal Clintonesque. Buying into the thrill of...
Crisis in the Congo: 7 Million Dead and the Role the US and its Allies Played
Crisis in the Congo: 7 Million Dead and the Role the US and its Allies Played
26 min · A study published by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in January 2008 said that 5.4 million people had died from 1998 to 2007 in Congo, with 45,000 more victims being added to the death toll every month.   It's now estimated the death toll has risen in between 7 million and 20 million. But as the killing goes...
The Drugging of our Children (2005)
The Drugging of our Children (2005)
103 min · Excessive talking, fidgeting, or squirming. Often loses things. Difficulty remaining seated, playing quietly, or sustaining attention. Sound like your child? The American...
You Know a Guy Wearing a Sweater Like This Has Something Amazing to Say
You Know a Guy Wearing a Sweater Like This Has Something Amazing to Say
10 min · Philip Wollen, a former vice president of Citibank turned founder of the Kindness Trust gives a passionate, emotive speech on the ethics of modern factory farming. Powerful...
Culture In Decline #3: C.V.D. - Consumption Vanity Disorder
Culture In Decline #3: C.V.D. - Consumption Vanity Disorder
30 min · A new disease epidemic is rapidly spreading across the world: "Consumption-Vanity Disorder" - a disease spread not through a mutating virus or genetic predisposition –...
The Big Fix (2012)
The Big Fix (2012)
84 min · An investigation into BP's 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. “The film’s scope is staggering, including its detailed outlining of BP’s origins and fingerprints across decades of...
No Impact Man (2009)
No Impact Man (2009) ($4)
91 min · Colin Beavan decides to completely eliminate his personal impact on the environment for the next year. It means eating vegetarian, buying only local food, and turning off the...
Breaking The Taboo (2011)
Breaking The Taboo (2011)
58 min · Narrated by Oscar winning actor Morgan Freeman, the film follows The Global Commission on Drug Policy on a mission to break the political taboo over the United States led War...
Frankensteer (2005)
Frankensteer (2005)
44 min · FRANKENSTEER is a disturbing yet compelling documentary that reveals how the ordinary cow is being transformed into an antibiotic dependent, hormone-laced potential carrier of...

 

About Films For Action

Film offers us a powerful tool to raise awareness of important issues not covered by the corporate news. Our goal is to provide citizens of the world with the information and perspectives essential to creating a more just, sustainable, and democratic society.

Our website has cataloged over 3000 of the best documentaries, short films and videos that can be watched free online, sorted into 40 subjects related to changing the world. And, since there's still so much to learn about that isn't featured in a film, we've also cataloged a fair amount of articles, too.

 


New to the site?

There are a few great ways to dive in. You can start with our Wall of Films, which is a fun way to browse the 400 best documentaries on the site, with the most viewed at the top.

Our list of Top 100 activist documentaries, rated by our site members, is also super quality. We also made a list of the "top 100 documentaries we can use to change the world" in 2015. 

Looking to be inspired and see more beauty in the world? Check out this visionary list of 90 films

Since our site acts as an online library, you can sort our videos by most viewed, top rated, or newest first.

You can also filter videos by topics such as foodsustainability, economics, solutions or big ideas. Check out the left-hand side of our library for other filtering options, like language and country.

Enjoy!

 

Join 'team transition' 

Create an account on Films For Action

and join our growing community of people who want to change the world!

30,000+ Site Members | 785,000+ Facebook Friends | 14,000 Twitter Friends
 


As a member of the website you can:


1. Add videos and articles to our digital social change library
 

Add Videos
(Using a link from sites
like Youtube or Vimeo)		 Add Articles
(Republished from another
website or written by you)		 Add Actions
(Articles with a
"take action" focus)

 

2. Rate member submissions

We encourage rating content based on its shareability (how useful it is for raising awareness)

Rate something...

5 stars if you'd shared it multiple times over time
4 stars if you'd definitely share it once
3 stars if you might not share it - limited use or certain friends only
2 stars if you wouldn't share it
1 star if it isn't right for the site and should be hidden

With the community's help, we'll select the best submissions
and share them across our networks (Facebook, Twitter etc).

 

3. Share quick links from any site, post status updates,
and upload image memes or photos to our community stream
 

Questions? Feel free to contact us.

 


Tips for Adding Videos or Articles 


We want Films For Action to be a clearinghouse for the ideas, knowledge and perspectives essential to creating a more just and sustainable world. 

Our general guideline is: only add the best of the best, and filter out the rest.

 

We look for content that:

  • Has a long shelf-life, aka "evergreen" content - containing information and ideas that will remain relevant and useful for people browsing the archives of the subject tag(s) that the content was filed under (months or ideally years later)
     
  • Offers a unique progressive perspective not covered by the corporate media
     
  • Appeals to an international audience (1/3 of our traffic comes from the US, the rest comes from all over the world - the UK, Australia, and Canada being the next highest)
     
  • Focuses on the root problems or the root solutions
     
  • Cover stories of people living and building the world they want, now
     
  • Is fairly non-partisan and avoids unnecessary antagonism, divisionary rhetoric, over-the-top or in-your-face emotional appeals, fear-mongering, hype, etc
     
  • Expands our ability to experience universal empathy and compassion for all people and the planet, and avoids appeals that reinforce artificial divisions (including nationality, political affiliation, race, culture, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, immigrant status, etc)
     
  • Is incredibly well made or well written. If the ideas are great but the presentation is poor, find the content in a form that makes the same points but with a more polished, engaging and entertaining presentation
     
  • People can take action on

 

Don't cheat the system...

Please do not ask your friends to up-vote your submissions or create dummy-accounts to up-vote your submissions. Let our impartial community and staff decide what to feature. Users that skew the voting process risk getting their content hidden and posting privileges removed.

The best way to see your submission featured is to 'test it in the wild" by sharing it on social media (Facebook, Reddit etc). If it gets a lot of shares and views, it will naturally show up in our "trending" section at the top of the homepage. We gave our Trending section top billing because it offers more social proof of quality over our rating system, which works better later on for sifting our best from the very best.

 

Publishing an orginal writing and new to the process? 

Read this.

 

 

Viva la Revolution!

Let's use the power of film and media to grow the education revolution! It's the soil upon which every other revolution grows.

Sign up: filmsforaction.org/join/

We're here to support all of the global movements working to change the present system. We believe many hands make light work, and we need all of us helping our 'movement of movements' in whatever way feels right for each other. We need both a diversity of tactics and a diversity of efforts, so the more we can support each other and see how our efforts compliment each other, the stronger we'll be.

We're loving for a world that's just, democratic, egalitarian, and ecologically healing in ways that the present system cannot offer. Our fire burns for a vision of a global paradigm based on trust and cooperation rather than fear and competition. So long as there is suffering in the world, our work is not done.

This idea that "I am because you are" - that your happiness is my happiness - this is the guiding principle of love, of ubuntu that is what keeps our feet moving and our hearts in action. We are all one human family in relationship with each other and the rest of the community of life on Earth. We seek power with, not power over.

We celebrate the diversity of peaceful cultures that exists across the globe while recognizing our underlying unity. We stand against the homogenization of the world in all it's various forms - this toxic belief in the 'one right way' which has been responsible for all of the colonialization and conquest and subjugation we have seen in the past.

We believe that the old way should not be replaced with a new best way (which would be a repeat of the old way) - but rather 10,000 new and ancient ways of living. There is no one solution to the world's problems. There are 10,000 solutions, 10,000 ways of life - and we need them all. 

We are everyone who dreams of a more beautiful world and is finding ways to put their values into action.

We aren't here to fix the old media. We're here to be the new media - a diverse and decentralized network of tens of thousands of indy media efforts working towards our common dreams.

As more and more of us become the new media, sharing, broadcasting and mircocasting media across the internet, we will eventually dwarf the impact of the old media. Eventually our alternative models will make the old media obsolete.

Films For Action is one contribution to this network among thousands. But it's going to take all of us to hit the tipping point. 

Join us! filmsforaction.org/join/

