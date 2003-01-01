The Truth About the Alt-Right
11 min · 14,672 views today · Our comprehensive investigation into the Alt-Right movement, including its origins, its relation to the Trump campaign and broader implications for the future. Read more: What Is The “Alt-Right”? A Guide To The White Nationalist Movement Now Leading Conservative Media; A Primer about the New White Supremacy
The Secret to Effective Nonviolent Resistance
9 min · 6,963 views today · We're not going to end violence by telling people that it's morally wrong, says Jamila Raqib, executive director of the Albert Einstein Institution. Instead, we must find...
Reel Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Vilifies a People (2007)
50 min · 6,559 views today · This groundbreaking documentary dissects a slanderous aspect of cinematic history that has run virtually unchallenged from the earliest days of silent film to today's biggest...
Trump's Populist Deceit
Alex Jensen · 4,682 views today · We must not let authoritarians co-opt the language of people's movements for their own ends.
Gangsters for Capitalism: Why the US Working Class Enlists
Colin Jenkins · 3,610 views today · Published as part of the Transnational Institute's State of Power 2017 report. * Through its reliance on the relationship between labour and capital, fortified by...
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 1,034 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 907 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
How a White Supremacist Became a Civil Rights Activist
Araz Hachadourian · 670 views today · The story of a KKK leader’s transformation shows us that we need not live forever with the kind of violence we saw in Charleston this month.
The Greening of the Self: The Most Important Development of Modern Times
Joanna Macy · 575 views today · Something important is happening in our world that you are not going to read about in the newspapers. I consider it the most fascinating and hopeful development of our time...
Can We Go to the Very Root of Violence and Be Free from It?
J. Krishnamurti · 313 views today · FEAR, PLEASURE, SORROW, thought and violence are all interrelated. Most of us take pleasure in violence, in disliking somebody, hating a particular race or group of people...
93 Documentaries to Expand Your Consciousness
Films For Action · 294 views today · There are over 800 documentaries now cataloged in our library of social change films. That's probably way too many for any mortal to ever watch in a lifetime, let alone a few...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 292 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Kate Tempest Laments Massive Humanitarian Crisis as Europe and US Is Lost
4 min · 282 views today · Poet Kate Tempest's extraordinary song 'Europe Is Lost' is set to images of everything from the US election to Isis, the KKK to Trump, beauty pageants to apocalyptic film...
Make The Serengeti Great Again | Resource Scarcity, Demagogues and How Creativity Can Trump Hate (2017)
5 min · 268 views today · A Familiar Tale of Resource Scarcity, Demagogues, and How Creativity Can Trump Hate A quick, original, illustrated allegory that pokes at the demagogues we’ve got with an...
The White Man in That Photo
Riccardo Gazzaniga · 251 views today · Sometimes photographs deceive. Take this one, for example. It represents John Carlos and Tommie Smith’s rebellious gesture the day they won medals for the 200 meters at the...
Wetheuncivilised, a Life Story (2017)
101 min · 213 views today · Disillusioned by a story of consumption and alienation, a newly married couple is called to action. Carrying with them their unborn child, they embark on a year-long journey...
How Wolves Change Rivers
4 min · 203 views today · When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in the United States after being absent nearly 70 years, the most remarkable "trophic cascade" occurred. What is a...
This Video Dispels a Great Myth about Human Nature that Will Restore Your Hope in the Future
10 min · 203 views today · Do you despair for the world? Does it seem like human nature will doom our society to violence and war without end? Take heart! This 10-minute video will give you hope...
F*ck That: A Guided Meditation for the Realities of Today's World
2 min · 185 views today · Just acknowledge that all that sh*t is f*cking b*llshit — you're here now, in this place, with your inner stillness. Take in a deep breath ... now breathe out. Just feel the...
Your Lifestyle Has Already Been Designed (The Real Reason For The Forty-Hour Workweek)
David Cain · 176 views today · Well I’m in the working world again. I’ve found myself a well-paying gig in the engineering industry, and life finally feels like it’s returning to normal after my nine months...
New Member Submitted Content
Life in the Open Economy
Christine Margaret · The open economy, or freeworld, isn’t just an idea – it exists. Ten years ago, I gave away unwanted stuff to friends, friends-of-friends or charity shops, not expecting free stuff in return. I just couldn’t be bothered with the hassle of monetarist-bargaining. It was a boring, time-consuming game for me. I’d rather...
Kate Tempest Laments Massive Humanitarian Crisis as Europe and US Is Lost
4 min · Poet Kate Tempest's extraordinary song 'Europe Is Lost' is set to images of everything from the US election to Isis, the KKK to Trump, beauty pageants to apocalyptic film...
Trump has to be stopped, but we cannot forget how we got here when he is
TakeTheRedPill · Yesterday countless millions marched against Donald Trump's ban directed at the citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States. The world's leaders...
The Mental "Garbage In, Garbage Out" Principle
Michael Emero · Humans are fascinating creatures. Our brains are wired to solve puzzles, so we see them everywhere. In the news, in our relationships, in movies and foreign policy- we take...
Lonmin Cannot Wash Its Hands of Marikana's Blood
2 min · 2012: 34 South African miners killed. 2017: Still no justice from the British mine owner, Lonmin.
WIZARD MODE
10 min · WIZARD MODE is the story of Robert Gagno as he rises up the ranks of the international pinball circuit while striving to gain his independence and transcend the label of...
The Beginning of the End?
Mark Corske ·      I wrote these words about challenging Domination nine years ago (Engines of Domination, p. 230):      “The future is in the hands of the people of the world. No one can...
Where We Go From Here: 5 Key Ways to Build a Movement
Jules Lobel · From "You Are on Your Own" to "We Are All in This Together." What this moment demands is a coherent strategy and egalitarian vision that can harness the energy and outrage...
Popular Films
No Logo: Brands. Globalization. Resistance. (2003)
40 min · In the age of the brand, logos are everywhere. But why do some of the world’s best-known brands find themselves on the wrong end of the spray paint can — the targets of anti-corporate campaigns by activists and protesters? No Logo, based on the best-selling book by Canadian journalist and activist Naomi Klein, reveals...
What is Patriotism?
4 min · Actress Sandra Oh reads the speech given by Anarchist Emma Goldman in San Francisco before the United States entered WWI. Part of a reading from Voices of a People's History of...
Filmmakers Propose Online "Swarm Offensive" Against Climate Change
15 min · This beautifully animated short video argues that grassroots efforts to deal with climate change can be more effective if they adopt the tactics of open source technology...
Zeitgeist: Moving Forward (2011)
162 min · A feature length documentary by Peter Joseph that presents the case for a needed transition out of the current socioeconomic monetary paradigm which governs the entire world...
Starsuckers (2009)
72 min · Starsuckers is a documentary about our celebrity obsessed media. It uncovers the real reasons behind our addiction to fame and blows the lid off the corporations and...
South of The Border (2010)
77 min · There’s a revolution underway in South America, but most of the world doesn’t know it. Oliver Stone sets out on a road trip across five countries to explore the social and...
The Matrix: Art as Imitation of Life
16 min · You do not live in a country. Take the red pill.
Imagine
5 min · John Lennon's "Imagine" covered by A Perfect Circle, and video edited by Peter Joseph, who made the video as an introduction to Zeitgeist Day 2010. Remix culture at its best!

 

