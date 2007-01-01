Obama's Hidden Role in Worsening Climate Change
Stansfield Smith · 10,614 views today · It should be a scandal that leftists-liberals paint Trump as a special threat, a war mongerer – not Obama who is the first president to be at war everyday of his eight years, who is waging seven wars at present, who dropped three bombs an hour, 24 hours a day, the entire 2016. Here[1] is some of the worst of this...
5 min · 3,203 views today · A Familiar Tale of Resource Scarcity, Demagogues, and How Creativity Can Trump Hate A quick, original, illustrated allegory that pokes at the demagogues we’ve got with an...
The Top 100 Documentaries We Can Use to Change the World
Films For Action · 2,507 views today · A more beautiful, just and sustainable world is possible. Take this library and use it to inspire global change!
Baraka (1992)
97 min · 2,355 views today · Featuring no conventional narrative, this film presents footage of people, places and things from around the world. From chaotic cities to barren wilderness, the movie takes...
John Lennon's "Imagine," Made Into a Comic Strip
John Lennon. Art by Pablo Stanley · 2,016 views today · This is easily the best comic strip ever made.  Pabl
Deconstructing Hierarchies: On Contrived Leadership and Arbitrary Positions of Power
Colin Jenkins · 1,502 views today · Bosses don't grow on trees. They don't magically appear at your job. They aren't born into their roles. They are created. They are manufactured to fulfill arbitrary positions...
What Is a Gift Economy? - Alex Gendler
4 min · 1,387 views today · What if, this holiday season, instead of saying "thank you" to your aunt for her gift of a knitted sweater, the polite response expected from you was to show up at her house in...
Why I Think This World Should End
4 min · 1,126 views today · Sorry if this offends you. - Prince Ea
Union Co-Operatives: What They Are and Why We Need Them
Simon Taylor · 1,080 views today · Neoliberal policies contribute to alienation, disempowerment and non-unionised jobs, but a new model for unions could break the vicious circle, argues Simon Taylor.
Today I Rise: This Beautiful Short Film Is Like a Love Poem For Your Heart and Soul
4 min · 947 views today · "The world is missing what I am ready to give: My Wisdom, My Sweetness, My Love and My hunger for Peace." "Where are you? Where are you, little girl with broken wings but full...
How Mindfulness Empowers Us
2 min · 663 views today · Many traditions speak of the opposing forces within us, vying for our attention. Native American stories speak of two wolves, the angry wolf and the loving wolf, who both live...
Prophecy Delivered! Martin Luther King Jr. and the Death of Democracy
Reverend Osagyefo Sekou · 658 views today · “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” Democracy is dead. It...
The Myth of Romantic Love May Be Ruining Your Health
Susanne Vosmer · 569 views today · Romantic love in Western societies is often portrayed in a stereotypical way: two yearning halves, who search for each other to find their complete, original state. Few find...
Trump: The Illusion of Change
Helena Norberg-Hodge · 536 views today · “Only by restoring the broken connections can we be healed.” — Wendell Berry
Dinosaur explains Trump policies better than Trump!
8 min · 339 views today · Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90's TV show sitcom, "Dinosaurs". 
Bertrand Russell & Buckminster Fuller on Why We Should Work Less, and Live & Learn More
Josh Jones · 331 views today · Why must we all work long hours to earn the right to live? Why must only the wealthy have a access to leisure, aesthetic pleasure, self-actualization…? Everyone seems to have...
Why It's Crucial for Women to Heal the Mother Wound
Bethany Webster · 315 views today · The issue at the core of women’s empowerment is the mother wound
Forget Shorter Showers: Why Personal Change Does Not Equal Political Change (2015)
11 min · 297 views today · Would any sane person think dumpster diving would have stopped Hitler, or that composting would have ended slavery or brought about the eight-hour workday; or that chopping...
Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss: Bracing for Trump's Anti-Worker, Corporate Agenda
Colin Jenkins · 293 views today · Rich people don’t have to have a life-and-death relationship with the truth and its questions; they can ignore the truth and still thrive materially. I am not surprised many...
Trump Is a Symptom of a Sickness That Is Raging All Across The World
1 min · 278 views today · This is why we are here. And this is what we need to remember. 
New Member Submitted Content
Psychiatry | Science Or Pseudoscience?
9 min · Dr. Jeffrey Schaler Professor of Psychology describes psychiatry as a pseudoscience. Read comments from Psychiatrists, including the former chairman of the DSM task force admitting that there are no medical tests to confirm mental disorders: https://www.cchrint.org/psyc...
Edward Snowden Interview With Actvism - Part I - History of Intelligence Agencies
34 min · Edward Snowden Interview With actvism Munich- Part I - History of Intelligence Agencies On January 15th acTVism Munich organized its largest event yet that took place under...
Choosing and Practicing Happiness: Handling Negative Emotions
Michael Emero · Being truly happy isn't some gift or new toy you're given (though many people confuse the two). It's not the moment all your perceived negatives are resolved, nor a state of...
Supporters 'Ecstatic' After Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
Nika Knight · Whistleblower to be released from military prison in May
Protect Public Education - Stop Betsy Devos! * BRAVE NEW FILMS
8 min · Betsy DeVos is not fit to be the next Secretary of Education! Watch to learn more about how she ruined education in Michigan through for-profit charter schools -- and be sure...
LONDON CALLING: BBC Bias During the 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum
69 min · Two organisations emerged losers after the 2014 independence referendum. Yes Scotland won praise after narrowly failing to overturn a thirty point deficit. The other loser was...
This Is My Oath - Are you ready to take action?
2 min · Real people. Real issues. And actions that make a real difference. Join us at thisismyoath.com
How Will the World Solve Climate Change and Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals
4 min · If the world is going to be successful in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and save our planet, every organisation, company and government will need...
Popular Films
The Age of Stupid (2009)
88 min · Oscar-nominated Pete Postlethwaite plays an old man living in the devastated world of 2055 in this documentary-drama-animation hybrid from Director Franny Armstrong and Oscar-winning Producer John Battsek. Runaway climate change has ravaged the planet by 2055. Pete plays the founder of The Global Archive, a storage...
Inside Job (2010)
108 min · 2010 Oscar Winner for Best Documentary, 'Inside Job' provides a comprehensive analysis of the global financial crisis of 2008, which at a cost over $20 trillion, caused...
9/11: Blueprint for Truth (2010)
114 min · In 2 hours Richard Gage, AIA of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth takes you through most of the scientific forensic evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the...
Hearts and Minds (1974)
112 min · Peter Davis' landmark documentary Hearts and Minds confronts with stark frankness the United States' involvement in Vietnam and the development of its foreign policy in the...
Overdose: The Next Financial Crisis (2010)
47 min · In times of crisis people seek strong leaders and simple solutions. But what happens when their solutions are identical to the mistakes that caused the very crisis? 'Overdose'...
American Drug War: The Last White Hope (2007)
121 min · The War on Drugs has become the longest and most costly war in American history, the question has become, how much more can the country endure? Inspired by the death of...
Human Resources: Social Engineering In The 20th Century (2010)
119 min · Human Resources explores the rise of mechanistic philosophy and the exploitation of human beings under modern hierarchical systems. Topics covered include behaviorism...
Not For Sale (2009)
66 min · People all around the world are becoming increasingly dependent on a small number of large multinational businesses. Monsanto controls 90% of the production of genetically...

 

